Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of PulteGroup worth $556,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

