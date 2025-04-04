Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,922 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of HubSpot worth $577,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,449 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.58.

HubSpot Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $524.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,831.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

