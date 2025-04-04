Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,141 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $684,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BR opened at $239.80 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

