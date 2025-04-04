Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Veeva Systems worth $589,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after buying an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784,741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

