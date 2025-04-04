Geode Capital Management LLC Has $605.63 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $605,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $168,930,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,151,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,120,000 after buying an additional 5,272,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $23,825,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

