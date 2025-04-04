Geode Capital Management LLC Has $584.14 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Halliburton worth $584,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

