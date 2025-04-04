Geode Capital Management LLC Has $531.54 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $531,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

