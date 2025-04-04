Geode Capital Management LLC Has $492.42 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $492,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $63,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.