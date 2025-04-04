Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 406,832 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of CenterPoint Energy worth $490,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,924,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 485,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

NYSE:CNP opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

