Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 361.98 ($4.74). 363,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,903,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.72).

Genuit Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 408.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that Genuit Group plc will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

Genuit Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is 125.90%.

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.