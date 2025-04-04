Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 495.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,089 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Genmab A/S worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $33,804,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

