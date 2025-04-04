Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.55). 180,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 22,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.99. The stock has a market cap of £22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

