Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.55). 180,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 22,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.74).
Gear4music Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.99. The stock has a market cap of £22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.
About Gear4music
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gear4music
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.