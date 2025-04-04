GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $63.36. GE HealthCare Technologies shares last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 3,218,313 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after buying an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

