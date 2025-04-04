GAP (NYSE:GAP) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s Why

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 1,249,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,444,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $328,003.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,013.55. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $74,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,160. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,459. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.