GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 2,581 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,581 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $15,769.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,803,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,971.56. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $83,607.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $636.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

GNT stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.