Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares changing hands.
Gainey Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.
About Gainey Capital
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
