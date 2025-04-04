FY2025 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Decreased by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

