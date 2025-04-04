Fundamental Research Analysts Give Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) a $13.87 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a $13.87 price target on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zepp Health Trading Down 8.0 %

ZEPP stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.07% of Zepp Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.