FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 268.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:XFEB opened at $31.55 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

