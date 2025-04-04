Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Stock Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Franklin Street Properties worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -8.00%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

