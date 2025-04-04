Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,229 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Federal Signal worth $58,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

FSS opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

