Franklin Resources Inc. Has $80.35 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 521.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Agilysys worth $80,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,688,055.04. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,113. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

