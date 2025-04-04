Franklin Resources Inc. Has $73.05 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.55% of Arcosa worth $73,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

