Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of Crown worth $65,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

