Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 29,433 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of FTAI Aviation worth $63,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.30 and a beta of 1.78.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -342.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.