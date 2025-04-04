Foundry Partners LLC Sells 23,423 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after buying an additional 1,122,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,692,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,583,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 540,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,087,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.