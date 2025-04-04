Foundry Partners LLC Invests $7.05 Million in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Avnet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Avnet by 1,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

