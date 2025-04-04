Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 398,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $14,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 730,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 356,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 184,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,253.78. The trade was a 83.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $14.71 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $420.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

