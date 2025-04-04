Foundry Partners LLC Has $33.44 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $115,878,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after acquiring an additional 665,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $76,303,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,535,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,851,000 after purchasing an additional 378,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after purchasing an additional 341,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.45 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

