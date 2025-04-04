Foundry Partners LLC Has $18.70 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

