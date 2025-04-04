Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 575,876 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 575,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

