Foundry Partners LLC Buys 129,939 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,939 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of VAALCO Energy worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 386,071 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 337,644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,901,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,576 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,786,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 247,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,285,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 176,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:EGY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $358.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

