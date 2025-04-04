Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

