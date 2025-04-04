Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 406,683 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 406,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,548,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 198,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

