Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $108.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.77.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 21,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

