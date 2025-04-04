Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.