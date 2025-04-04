Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 45,786,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 66,498,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

