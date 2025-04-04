Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

FLS opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 120,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

