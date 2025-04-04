Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods Stock Performance
Shares of FLO stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flowers Foods
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.