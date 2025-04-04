Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

