First Western Trust Bank Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $346.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

