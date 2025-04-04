First Western Trust Bank Sells 21,788 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,252.58. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,709,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

