First Western Trust Bank Sells 1,739 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 127,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

