First Western Trust Bank Has $219,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $556.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $652.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

