First Western Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.21. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.