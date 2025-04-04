First Western Trust Bank Buys 18 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $716.71 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $726.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

