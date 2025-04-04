First Western Trust Bank Acquires 875 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 139,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 9.4 %

DIS stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.