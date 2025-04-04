First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 99101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.26.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 6.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
