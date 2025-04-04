First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 99101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.26.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

