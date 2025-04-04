First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 141,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 32,198 shares.The stock last traded at $98.47 and had previously closed at $103.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2561 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,781,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 197,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

