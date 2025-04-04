First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 141,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 32,198 shares.The stock last traded at $98.47 and had previously closed at $103.31.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2561 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
