First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $136.23 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

