First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -642.50 and a beta of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

